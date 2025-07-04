Warm with isolated rain chances this holiday weekend

Tonight we will have lows in the 60s along the I-25 corridor and the Eastern Plains. The High Country will have lows in the 40s to 50s. Ours skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy.

Highs in will back in the 80s to 90s across Southern Colorado. We will have a chance for afternoon to evening showers and thunderstorms. The Eastern Plains have a chance for isolated strong to severe thunderstorms, the main concern will be hail and winds.

To finish out the holiday weekend highs will continue to be in the 80s to 90s across Southern Colorado. We will also continue to have a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms with the Eastern Plains having a chance for isolated strong to severe thunderstorms. The main concern will be hail and wind.

The start of the work week will have highs remaining in the 80s to 90s with afternoon to evening rain chances.

We will continue with isolated rain chances for Tuesday highs will be in the 80s to 90s for Southern Colorado.

Highs will increase slightly Wednesday and Thursday, highs will continue to be in the 80s to 90s, the Eastern Plains will get to near triple digits. There is a slight chance for isolated showers but our skies we will be mostly sunny to partly clouds.