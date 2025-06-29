Tracking wetter weather ahead!

Skip to Content
TODAY: Temperatures drop just a few degrees to the high 80's for Colorado Springs and mid to high 90's for Pueblo and the Plains. We're tracking an increase in precipitation chances with heavy rainfall and potentially severe thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening mainly along and east of I-25.

TOMORROW: Monday should bring a nice cooldown on the back end of Sunday's cold front with afternoon highs forecasted in the low 80's for Colorado Springs and mid 80's for Pueblo. Monsoonal moisture picks up as we head into the workweek.

EXTENDED: We'll continue to see PM shower and storm chances throughout most of the week. Temperatures rebound back above average to the 90s in some areas by Friday.

