Hot with a few PM showers & storms Saturday

TODAY: Temperatures will top off in the low 90's for Colorado Springs. We're tracking high 90's to triple digits for Pueblo and the Eastern Plains. A few scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening but we stay mostly dry. Severe weather chances appear to stay low, although we can't rule out isolated instances of gusty wind and small hail especially across the Plains.

TOMORROW: Temperatures drop just a few degrees to the high 80's for Colorado Springs and mid to high 90's for Pueblo and the Plains. We're tracking an increase in precipitation chances with heavy rainfall and potentially severe thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

EXTENDED: Monday should bring a nice cooldown on the back end of Sunday's cold front with afternoon highs forecasted in the low 80's for Colorado Springs and mid 80's for Pueblo. Monsoonal moisture picks up as we head into the workweek. We'll continue to see PM shower and storm chances throughout most of the week.