WEATHER ALERT: Extreme heat continues!

TODAY: The Heat Advisory continues along and east of I-25 today with highs in the mid 90's in Colorado Springs and around 100 for Pueblo. Critical fire danger is also still a concern with widespread Red Flag Warnings as mostly dry and windy conditions continue.

TOMORROW: We drop a few more degrees to the low 90's in Colorado Springs Sunday and high 90's in Pueblo. It's enough to end our Heat Advisory. We'll likely see a few showers and severe storms across the far Southeastern Plains as the dry line shifts westward.

EXTENDED: We're tracking a more substantial cooldown to the 80's across lower lying portions of the Pikes Peak Region to start the workweek with widespread rain chances returning to the forecast.