Tracking extreme heat & fire danger!

TODAY: Afternoon highs are forecasted around 97 degrees for Colorado Springs and 103 for Pueblo, which would tie the record high for the day. Heat Advisories are in place along and east of I-25, meanwhile a Red Flag Warning for extreme fire danger lingers across the High Country. We could see a few afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms, with very isolated hail chances mainly across the Raton Mesa and Southeastern Plains.

TOMORROW: We cool just a few degrees to the mid 90's in Colorado Springs and around 100 for Pueblo. A Heat Advisory will continue until tomorrow night. Heightened fire danger is also still a concern as mostly dry conditions continue.

EXTENDED: We drop a few more degrees to the low 90's in Colorado Springs Sunday and high 90's in Pueblo. It's enough to end our Heat Advisory. We're tracking a more substantial cooldown to the 80's across lower lying portions of the Pikes Peak Region to start the workweek with rain chances returning to the forecast.