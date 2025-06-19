Scorching start to summer

Tonight we will have lows in the 70s for the Eastern Plains, 60s along the I-25 corridor, and 40s to 50s for the High Country. Our skies will be mostly clear.

We have an Heat Advisory issued from 10AM to 9PM Friday for portions of the I-25 corridor, including El Paso and Pueblo County, and portions of the Eastern Plains. Highs will be in the 90s to 100s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 80s to 90s. There is chance for an isolated shower in the Eastern Plains. Majority of Southern Colorado will have sunny skies!

Western portions of the I-25 corridor is under a Red Flag Warning from Friday morning until Saturday evening. This is due dry conditions and gust up to 45 mph. It will be breezy all across Southern Colorado Friday, in lower elevations we can expect gust up to 30 mph and the Eastern Plains can see gust up to 40 mph.

The heat will continue as we head into the weekend. Highs will remain in the 90s to 100s along the I-25 corridor and 80s to 90s for the High Country. The heat will stick around as we finish out the weekend as well.

The start of the work week will bring cooler temperatures and a chance for rain showers. Highs will fall into the 80s for majority of Southern Colorado.

Rain chances will continue for Tuesday and Wednesday as well. Highs will remain in the 80s for majority of Southern Colorado on Tuesday then fall into the 70s to 80s for Wednesday.