Tracking drier & warmer weather ahead!

TODAY: We're tracking much drier conditions with just a few showers and thunderstorms mainly confined to the San Luis Valley, Sangres and Southern I-25 corridor. Temperatures rebound to the low 80s in Colorado Springs and high 80s for Pueblo and the rest of the Arkansas River Valley.

TOMORROW: Temperatures warm to the low 90s in Colorado Springs and high 90s in Pueblo. You can expect a few isolated showers and thunderstorms across Southern Colorado in the afternoon and evening.

EXTENDED: The hot temperatures and mostly dry conditions continue through the end of the work week and weekend, bringing heightened fire danger to the region.