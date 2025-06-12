Warm temps and rain chances Friday

Tonight we will have lows in the 50s to 60s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have lows in the 40s. The rain and thunderstorm chances will come to an end by early tonight then our skies will become partly cloudy to mostly clear.

Warm temperatures and rain chances will continue to finish out the work week. Highs will remain in the 80s to 90s. We do continue to have a chance for afternoon to evening showers and thunderstorms. The Eastern Plains have a chance for isolated to scattered strong to severe thunderstorms. Our main concerns will be hail and wind.

The start of the weekend will be a hot one! Hometowns along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains will be in the 90s, the High Country will have highs in the 80s. Our skies will be sunny with a chance for an afternoon shower. The far Eastern Plains has a chance for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm the main concern is hail and wind.

Fathers Day will be warm one! 90s will continue for hometowns along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will continue to have highs in the 80s. There is a slight chance for a late night shower.

The hot weather will stick around for the start of the work week. There is a slight chance for an afternoon shower.

Tuesday highs fall slightly. We can experience 80s to 90s for majority of Southern Colorado. Bye the middle of the work week highs will be in the 80s for majority of Southern Colorado with some hometowns in the Eastern Plains having highs in the low 90s. Our skies will be sunny during this time.