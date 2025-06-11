Skip to Content
Weather

Partly Cloudy-Afternoon/Evening Showers & T-Storms

KRDO
By
Published 3:48 AM

TODAY & THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to variably y cloudy skies with a chance for afternoon/evening showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s to near 90°.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to variably cloudy with showers and possible thunderstorms, especially in the eastern plains. Highs in the mid 80s near 90°.

EXTENDED FORECAST

SATURDAY & FATHER'S DAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures. Highs in the upper 80s for Colorado Springs and mid 90s for Pueblo.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies and warm. Highs in the upper 80s for Colorado Springs and low 90s for Pueblo.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for an afternoon/evening shower and possibly a thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 80s.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chevy Chevalier

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.