Tracking showers & storms this week

TODAY: PM rain chances continue mainly south of Highway 50. We finally dry out across the state late tonight. Temperatures stay warm in the 70s through the early evening, dropping to the 40s and 50s in the early morning Tuesday.

TOMORROW: Afternoon highs warm up a few degrees to the mid 80s in Colorado Springs and high 80s in Pueblo. Tuesday brings widespread afternoon and evening showers and storms to the High Country, with a few spillover showers and thunderstorms possible for Colorado Springs and other areas along I-25.

EXTENDED: Temperatures stay warm in the 80s and even some low 90s in Pueblo for the rest of the week. Severe weather chances look to return Wednesday and Thursday. A drying trend appears to begin Friday.