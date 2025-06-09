Plenty of Sunshine; Chances for Afternoon/Evening Showers

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance for an afternoon/evening shower, possibly a thunderstorm. High of 76° for Colorado Springs and 81° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for showers and possibly an afternoon thunderstorm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with a chance for afternoon/evening showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

EXTENDED FORECAST

FRIDAY & SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for afternoon/evening showers, maybe a thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s to low 90s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 80s to low 90s.