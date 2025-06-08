Skip to Content
Tracking isolated severe storms Sun & Mon

TODAY: Warm temperatures stick around with afternoon highs cooling just a few degrees to the mid 70s in Colorado Springs and low 80s in Pueblo. We'll see more afternoon showers and storms, with the chance for a few of them to become severe (high winds & damaging hail possible).

TOMORROW: PM rain chances continue with multiple severe storms possible once again, mainly south of Highway 50. Temperatures will be similar to Sunday.

EXTENDED: Temperatures warm back up to the 80s and even some low 90s in Pueblo for the rest of the week. Tuesday will likely be a slightly drier day for the Pikes Peak Region. We're tracking just a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, before wetter weather returns Wednesday and Thursday. A drying trend appears to begin Friday.

