Skip to Content
Weather

Tracking a drier & warmer Saturday

what to expect
KRDO
By
Published 5:14 AM

TODAY: We're tracking sunny skies and a big warm up with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s for most areas along and east of I-25. We could see a few isolated showers and thunderstorms mainly confined to areas south of Pueblo in the afternoon and evening, but we stay mostly dry across Southern Colorado.

TOMORROW: Warm temperature stick around with afternoon highs cooling just a few degrees to the high 70s in Colorado Springs and low 80s in Pueblo. We'll see more afternoon showers and storms, with the chance for a few of them to become severe (high winds & damaging hail possible).

EXTENDED: Wet weather sticks around for Monday with drying conditions through the workweek.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Julia Donovan

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.