Tracking a drier & warmer Saturday

TODAY: We're tracking sunny skies and a big warm up with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s for most areas along and east of I-25. We could see a few isolated showers and thunderstorms mainly confined to areas south of Pueblo in the afternoon and evening, but we stay mostly dry across Southern Colorado.

TOMORROW: Warm temperature stick around with afternoon highs cooling just a few degrees to the high 70s in Colorado Springs and low 80s in Pueblo. We'll see more afternoon showers and storms, with the chance for a few of them to become severe (high winds & damaging hail possible).

EXTENDED: Wet weather sticks around for Monday with drying conditions through the workweek.