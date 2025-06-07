Sunshine then showers Sunday

Tonight we will have lows in the 50s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have lows in the 30s to 40s. Our skies will be mostly clear.

Sunday will start calm and sunny, but as we head into the afternoon to evening, clouds will be in the area, and rain chances will enter our forecast. Along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains, there is a chance for isolated severe thunderstorms. The far southeastern corner of the Eastern Plains has a chance for scattered severe thunderstorms. Our main concerns are hail and wind. We will continue to have highs in the 70s to 80s for Southern Colorado.

At the start of the work week, we will keep the rain chances around. There is a chance for afternoon to evening showers and t-storms. Our highs will remain in the 70s to 80s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be copy and paste days where we will continue to have daily afternoon to evening rain chances with highs remaining in the 70s to 80s for Southern Colorado.

For the second half of the work week, some hometowns have a chance for an afternoon to evening shower while others will remain dry. Our highs will increase into the 80s to 90s.

The warmth will continue for the start of the weekend along with the sunshine!