Warm weekend with PM showers & storms

TODAY: We're tracking a gorgeous start to the day with lots of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Afternoon highs hit the 80s in most lower lying areas. We'll see showers and thunderstorms start across the mountains in the early afternoon, pushing toward I-25 and strengthening to bring isolated chances for hail and high winds from the late afternoon through the evening. We dry back out overnight with lows in the 50s along and east of I-25.

TOMORROW: It's a repeat day with temps in the 80s, near 90s across the Plains in areas, and sunny skies for the first half of the day. The afternoon and evening brings rain chances with severe weather possible (large hail and high winds) but isolated in nature.

EXTENDED: It's a wet start to the workweek with widespread showers and storms Monday, although warm temperatures linger. Tuesday brings a major drop in temps to the 60s along and east of I-25 as rainy weather continues.