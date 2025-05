TONIGHT: Rain showers and thunderstorms through the evening then gradual clearing. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Areas of fog then mostly sunny skies with a slight chance for an afternoon shower. High of 81° for Colorado Springs and 84° for Pueblo.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a slight chance for an afternoon shower. Highs from 80° into the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with warm highs in the mid to upper 80s.