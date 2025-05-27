Severe weather possible Wednesday

Tonight there is chance for showers but we will dry out as we head into the late night hours. Lows tonight will be in the 40s to 50s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have lows in 30s to 40s.

Rain chances will continue as we head into the middle of the work week. There is a chance for isolated severe thunderstorms to occur for hometowns along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The far south eastern corner of Colorado has a chance for scattered severe thunderstorms. Our main concerns are hail and winds. Highs tomorrow will be in the 70s for majority of Southern Colorado with a few hometowns in the High Country having highs in the 60s.

Thursday is Air Force graduation day and we will continue to monitor the chance for showers and thunderstorms. The good news is as of now none of the thunderstorms seem to be severe. If you are heading out to the graduation make sure to have a rain gear and a jacket. Rain chances will possible across Southern Colorado. Highs will be in the 60s to low 70s for Southern Colorado.

Friday we will continue with a slight rain chance. We will see more sunshine but a pop up shower can occur. Highs will be in the 70s to 80s across Southern Colorado.

We will continue with the slight rain chances for the start of the weekend with highs remaining in the 70s to 80s across Southern Colorado.

We will finish the weekend dry with highs in the 80s to 90s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs ranging from the 60s to 80s.

There is slight chance for showers for the start of the work week. It will be breezy as well. Highs will continue to be 80s to low 90s for Southern Colorado.