Tracking severe weather this weekend

TODAY: Expect cooler temperatures topping off in the 70s along and east of I-25, where we have our best chances for a few instances of damaging hail, wind and even an isolated tornado or two in the afternoon and evening.

TOMORROW: A few morning showers are possible. We're expecting more PM severe weather chances across the Palmer Divide, other portions of the I-25 corridor and the Eastern Plains, although even more isolated in nature. Afternoon highs cool to the low 60s in Colorado Springs and mid 60s in Pueblo.

EXTENDED: PM thunderstorms and severe weather chances continue for Memorial Day and a good portion of the work week with temperatures rebounding to the 70s in most lower lying areas by Tuesday.

Julia Donovan

