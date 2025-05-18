Tracking rain, snow & high winds!

TODAY: Temperatures will top off in the 70s and low 80s for lower lying areas in Southern Colorado once again, but we'll see much higher winds than yesterday with gusts 30-50 MPH. That's due to low pressure that's bringing 4-8 inches of snow to our high mountain peaks and passes, causing winter weather alerts for the high country. We'll likely see isolated PM showers and thunderstorms along I-25.

TOMORROW: Afternoon highs plummet to the 60s for Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Expect high winds, showers and thunderstorms that could produce damaging hail.

EXTENDED: Tuesday begins a drying trend with just the chance for a few showers and an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening. We warm back up to the 70s and 80s by the end of the work week.