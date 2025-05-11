Skip to Content
Warm Mother’s Day with some PM rain

Mother's Day forecast
Published 4:52 AM

TODAY: Temperatures warm even more to the low 80s in Colorado Springs and mid to high 80s in Pueblo and across the Plains. A few showers and an isolated thunderstorm or two are possible across the mountains AND along I-25 in the afternoon and evening.

EXTENDED: Temperatures continue to increase with afternoon highs a good 15-20 degrees above average to start the work week! We're tracking mid 80s in Colorado Springs and near 90s for Pueblo on Monday and Tuesday. A mostly dry weather pattern also continues for the next several days.

Julia Donovan

