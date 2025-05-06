WEATHER ALERT for Rain, Snow and Possible Flooding
WEATHER ALERT DAY for rain, moderate to heavy at times with the potential for flooding as well as several inches of snow mainly above 7,500ft.
TODAY: Rain likely today with a chance for thunderstorms and snow, mainly above 7,500ft. Flood-prone areas should remain alert and have a plan if flooding occurs. High of 43° for Colorado Springs and 48° for Pueblo.
TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain likely, and possibly a thunderstorm. Lows will mainly in the mid 30s to low 40s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers, mostly during the morning hours, but some may spill into the afternoon with a slight chance for a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs of 53° for Colorado Springs and 58° for Pueblo.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for an afternoon shower. Warmer highs in the mid to upper 60s.
EXTENDED FORECAST
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a slight chance for an afternoon shower. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a slight chance for an afternoon shower. Highs in the low to mid 70s for Colorado Springs and upper 70s to low 80s for the Steel City.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.