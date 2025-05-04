Rainy weather ramps up!

TODAY: Temperatures will be similar to Saturday but winds will be a bit stronger (20-30 MPH gusts). A low pressure system lingering across the Four Corners will bring periods of heavy rainfall to Southern Colorado. Widespread showers begin in the early afternoon with thunderstorms and small sized hail ramping up in the evening. Isolated severe weather is confined mostly to I-25 and the Eastern Plains.

EXTENDED: Temperatures drop to the 50s and 60s as chances for heavy rainfall and windy conditions continue through at least Tuesday. The end of the work week brings a drying pattern that will likely extend through next weekend.