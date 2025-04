EASTER SUNDAY: Temperatures starting off chilly in the 20s and 30s. It's the beginning of a drying trend with partly cloudy skies and afternoon highs rebounding to the 60s and 70s for I-25 and the Plains! Just the chance for a few isolated showers in the early evening along I-25 although most of us stay dry.

EXTENDED: Dry weather continues for the beginning of the workweek. Temperatures stay warm in the 60s and 70s. We're tracking thunderstorm chances starting mid-week.