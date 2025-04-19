Skip to Content
Weather

WEATHER ALERT: Scattered showers & slick roads Saturday

today's forecast
KRDO
By
Published 4:52 AM

TODAY: Expect scattered showers to stick around through the morning and early afternoon, finally phasing out by the late afternoon for I-25. Heavier snowfall is still possible across the mountains during this timeframe. Temperatures stay well below average with highs in the 30s and 40s for lower lying areas.

EASTER SUNDAY: It's the beginning of a drying trend with partly cloudy skies and temperatures rebounding to the 60s and 70s for I-25 and the Plains!

EXTENDED: Dry weather continues for the beginning of the work week. Temperatures stay warm in the 60s and 70s. We're tracking thunderstorm chances starting mid-week.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Julia Donovan

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content