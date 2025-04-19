Nice weekend finish

The High Country will be under a Winter Weather Advisory until 5PM this evening and a Winter Storm Warning until 6PM.

Tonight will be a chilly night across Southern Colorado. We will have lows in the 20s to 30s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have lows in the teens to 20s. Our skies will be partly cloudy, and it will be dry.

On Easter Sunday, we will continue with dry conditions. Temperatures will rebound into the 50s to 60s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains, while the High Country will have highs in the 30s to 50s.

Temperatures will continue to rise for the start of the work week, we will have highs in the 70s to 80s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have a slight chance for isolated snow showers.

The warmth will continue on Tuesday. The Eastern Plains will have highs in the 70s to 80s, 60s to 70s along the I-25 corridor, and 40s to 60s for the High Country. The High Country will have a slight chance for isolated snow chances.

As we head into the middle of the work week. We do have a chance for snow showers in the High Country and rain showers along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. Highs will remain in the 60s to 70s across Southern Colorado.

Rain and snow chances will continue across Southern Colorado on Thursday. Highs will remain in the 60s to 70s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains, with 50s to 60s for the High Country.

We will finish out the work week with temperatures leveling out and staying mild. We do have a chance for rain/snow in the High Country and a slight chance for an isolated rain shower along the lower elevations.