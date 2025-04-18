Skip to Content
WEATHER ALERT: Snow Friday Through Saturday

Published 5:06 AM

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers changing to snow. Much cooler highs in the upper 30s to low to mid 40s.

TONIGHT: Snow expected, which could be moderate at times, especially in the higher elevations. Snow accumulation of 2”-5” possible for Colorado Springs and higher totals with elevation. Several inches of snow possible for parts of Teller and Fremont Counties, and 3"-6" possible along the Palmer Divide.

SATURDAY: Variably cloudy with a chance for snow showers. additional accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Chevy Chevalier

