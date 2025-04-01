WEATHER ALERT: RED FLAG WARNING, HIGH WIND WARNING, Snow Possible Thursday Thru Saturday

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for an afternoon/evening shower. RED FLAG WARNING noon until 8:00pm. Windy conditions with a HIGH WIND WARNING in effect from 3:00am from 7:00pm. Winds as high as 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65mph possible. High of 60° for Colorado Springs and 66° for Pueblo.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. High of 52° for Colorado Springs and 58° for Pueblo.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A chance for snow showers with a trace to an inch possible.

THURSDAY: Variably cloudy skies with snow showers. Accumulations will vary with wet snow possibly mixed with some rain expected. 1" to 3" possible with higher totals possible along the Palmer Divide and higher elevations. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Additional accumulations possible along the I-25 corridor, especially in the higher elevations into Saturday morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with snow showers. Highs in the low 40s.