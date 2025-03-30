Tracking showers & thunderstorms again Sunday

TODAY: Temperatures drop to the 50s and 60s for Colorado Springs, Pueblo and the Plains. Expect drier conditions in the morning hours and rain showers moving in through the afternoon and evening. Areas along and east of I-25 have the best chance for isolated thunderstorms producing hail tonight. Despite the moisture, critical fire weather continues. Meanwhile, our Central and Southern Mountains could see a couple inches of snow. The Palmer Divide and Teller County will likely see a dusting at most.

TOMORROW: It'll be windier but we stay mostly dry across our lower lying areas in Southern Colorado with partly cloudy skies and temperatures rebounding to the 60s (even some low 70s across the Plains). A few isolated snow showers persist for the Continental Divide.

EXTENDED: Expect more widespread scattered showers for the rest of the week with temperatures falling back into the 50s and 60s. Still, fire danger continues through at least Tuesday when we'll likely see some 60+ MPH gusts across the Sangres and Raton Mesa. We're tracking chances for accumulative snow by Friday. We'll keep you updated as we get closer and this portion of the forecast becomes more fine-tuned.