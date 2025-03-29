Breezy & warm with showers Saturday

TODAY: Temperatures top off in the 60s and 70s for lower lying areas. We'll see early morning rain showers exit to the east, making way for a decent lull from around 9am to 1pm for the Pikes Peak Region... Then more rain pushes in for the afternoon and evening. It'll be breezy in most areas, with stronger winds mostly confined to the San Luis Valley and Southern I-25 Corridor where critical fire weather persists.

TOMORROW: Temperatures drop to the 50s and 60s for Colorado Springs, Pueblo and the Plains. Expect drier conditions in the morning hours and rain showers moving through in the afternoon and evening. Areas across the Southeastern Plains are most likely to see isolated thunderstorms.

EXTENDED: Temperatures linger in the 50s and 60s along and east of I-25 for most of the week. We get a break from the rain in Southern Colorado Monday, with precipitation chances making a return to the forecast Tuesday through Thursday. Any overnight showers could cause some light snow accumulations.