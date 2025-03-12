Skip to Content
Warm and Breezy Thursday, Pattern Change Friday

TONIGHT: Partly clear and chilly with overnight lows in the 30's with calm winds

TOMORROW: Warm and breezy with gusts around 25-35 mph through the afternoon. Red Flag Warnings are in place across the region due to critical fire conditions lasting through the afternoon and early evening.

EXTENDED: Thursday brings gusty winds late in the day with warm temps topping out in the 60's to low 70's ahead of a stronger storm moving over the region by Friday yielding high winds (50-60 mph), chilly temps in the 30's and a chance for snow.

Below is a look at PRELIMINARY snow estimates for Friday and subject to change as confidence and certainty increases over the next 24-36 hours

