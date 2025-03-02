Active weather begins Sunday

TODAY: As we wrap up the weekend, there's a slight chance for rain, snow, and a mix here in Southern Colorado, especially across our Southern Mountains and areas south of Highway 50. Highs will drop 5-10 degrees into the high 50s and low 60s for Colorado Springs, Pueblo and the Plains. Winds will be stronger than yesterday (up to 35 MPH across the Plains) although we're not expecting those dangerous gusts just yet.

TOMORROW: Damaging winds will be a concern with some widespread 60+ MPH gusts. For the start of the work week the Eastern Plains will see highs in the 70s. We'll have highs in the 50s to 60s along I-25. Mountain snow picks up in the morning, then moisture pushes into the Pikes Peak Region and across the Eastern Plains by the evening.

EXTENDED: You can expect continued 60+ MPH wind gusts. Rain/snow chances continue Tuesday. Our highs will drop into the 30s to 40s for lower lying areas in Southern Colorado.