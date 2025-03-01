Warm & sunny Saturday before pattern change

TODAY: We'll have an nice start to the weekend. You can expect sunny skies and breezy winds with highs in the 60s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs ranging from the mid 40s to 60s.

TOMORROW: As we wrap up the weekend, there's a slight chance for rain, snow, and a mix across Southern Colorado. Highs will drop slightly into the 50s for some areas along and east of I-25. The mountains will have highs ranging from the 30s to 50s.

EXTENDED: For the start of the work week the Eastern Plains will see highs in the 70s. Along I-25 we'll have highs in the 50s to 60s. The High Country will have highs ranging from the 30s to 50s again. Winds will be gusty with mountain snow beginning Monday morning, before moisture pushes across I-25 and into the Eastern Plains by the evening.

Rain/snow chances continue Tuesday. Our highs will drop into the 30s to 40s for lower lying areas in Southern Colorado. The High Country will have highs ranging from the 20s to 30s. You can expect gusts up to 35 mph.