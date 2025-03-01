Active weather for the start of the work week

Tonight we will have lows in the 20s to 30s along the I-25 corridor with teens to 20s for the High Country Region. Our skies will remain clear.

As we finish out the weekend we will keep the warm temperatures around we will have highs remaining in the 60s for majority of Southern Colorado with the High Country Region having highs in the 40s. The Eastern Plains do have chances for a thunderstorm tomorrow. We could get a pop up shower along the I-25 corridor. The High Country will have slight chance for snow as we head into Sunday night.

The start of the work week will be a chaotic one. We have a Fire Weather Watch in effect for the Eastern Plains and the Southern Portions of the I-25 corridor. That goes in effect Monday morning and last until Monday evening due to breezy conditions, low humidity, and warm temperatures. We can get gust up to 50 mph. Highs Monday will be in the upper 60s to low 70s for The Eastern Plains, 50s to 60s along the I-25 corridor, and 30s to 50s for the High Country Region. The High Country Region does have a chance for snow Monday that will eventually make its away across the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains by the late evening to night time.

Tuesday we will have snow across Southern Colorado, the snow will dry out as head into the night. Highs will fall into the 40s to 50s across the I-25 corridor and the Eastern Plains. The High Country Region will have highs in the 30s to 50s.

We dry out by the middle of the work week and temperatures will rebound slightly into the upper 40s to 50s across Southern Colorado.

Rain and Snow chances will return for the second half of the work week. Highs will be in the 40s to 50s during this time.