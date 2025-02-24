Unseasonably Warm Finish to February

Tonight we will have lows back in the 30s across majority of Southern Colorado with the High Country having low in the teens to 20s. Our skies will be mostly clear with some areas seeing partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the work week. Our highs will be a couple of degrees warmer. The Eastern Plains will have highs in the low 70s, along the I-25 corridor we will have highs in upper 60s to low 70s, and the High Country Region will have highs in the 40s to 60s. Our skies will remain mostly sunny!

Wednesday a front will move through Wednesday causing temperatures to drop. We can see a 20+ degree drop in temperatures. We will have highs in the 40s to 50s along the I-25 corridor and across the Eastern Plains. The High Country Region will have highs ranging from the 30s to low 50s. The High Country Region will also have a chance for snow as well.

A high pressure system will start to build into the area Thursday that will temperatures to rebound back into the 60s across Southern Colorado. It will also allow for us to have sunny skies. The High Country Region will have highs ranging from the 30s to upper 50s.

For the final day of February temperatures will remain in the 60s along with sunny skies!

The first weekend of March is shaping up to be a great one with sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s to 60s!