Easy breezy Sunday ahead

TODAY: High pressure holds up with temperatures warming up a few more degrees to the low to mid 60s in Colorado Springs, Pueblo and across the plains. It'll be another day of breezy winds and mostly clear skies!

TOMORROW: We'll see mid 60s in Colorado Springs and low 70s in Pueblo Monday as a broad ridge of high pressure lingers across the region.

EXTENDED: A cold front will likely push south into our area Wednesday/Thursday bringing a slight, short-lived pattern change. Expect strong winds, a drop in temps back to the 50s along and east of I-25, and the chance for snow across our central mountains. Afternoon highs rebound to the 60s by the end of the work week! We're watching our next cut-off low pressure system which could bring more active weather next weekend.