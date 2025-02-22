Warm stretch begins Saturday

TODAY: Temperatures start out in the teens and 20s for most lower lying areas, but warm up 5-10 degrees above average this afternoon! You can expect 50s, lots of sunshine and calm conditions in lower lying areas as a ridge of high pressure develops across the region.

TOMORROW: High pressure holds up with temperatures warming up a few more degrees to the high 50s in Colorado Springs and possible 60s in Pueblo and across the plains. It'll be another day of breezy winds and mostly clear skies.

EXTENDED: The comfortable temperatures stick around for the next several days. We'll see mid 60s in Colorado Springs and low 70s in Pueblo Monday! A cold front will likely push south into our area Wednesday/Thursday bringing a slight, short-lived pattern change. Expect strong winds, a drop in temps to the 40s along and east of I-25, and the chance for snow across our Central Mountains. Afternoon highs rebound to the high 50s/low 60s by the end of the work week!