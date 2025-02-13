Tracking a few Valentine’s Day showers

TONIGHT: Temperatures cool to the teens and 20s along and east of I-25 overnight. Meanwhile, heavy snow continues mostly across the Continental Divide and Western Slope, although a few showers are possible for Teller County and the foothills.

TOMORROW: Mountain snow continues. Temperatures warm up to the low to mid 50s for a lot of our lower lying areas, but heavy cloud cover, winds 20-30 MPH and the chance for a few PM showers could bring down your Valentine's Day vibes.

THIS WEEKEND: Temperatures cool back down to the high 30s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. We'll likely stay dry for the morning hours on Saturday with rain/snow chances ramping up in the afternoon and evening. Expect anywhere from a trace to a few inches for the Pikes Peak Region. We dry back out but stay cool Sunday!