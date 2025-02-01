Warm weekend ahead!

TODAY: Afternoon highs top off in the mid to high 50s for Colorado Springs and Pueblo. We'll likely hit 60 in Cañon City and across the plains! You can expect partly cloudy skies along and east of I-25, with heavier cloud cover and snow showers mainly across the Continental Divide and Northern Mountains.

TOMORROW: Sunday will bring similar conditions. Warm temperatures make a return in the afternoon hours. We make it to the low 60s in Colorado Springs!

EXTENDED: Well above average temperatures primarily in the 50s and 60s stick around through Wednesday. An upper level disturbance moving in the second half of the work week looks to bring a drop to more average temperatures for this time of year in the 40s and 50s and slightly higher precipitation chances.