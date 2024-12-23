Skip to Content
Cooler Today; Chance for Showers Tomorrow & Christmas

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with high near 53° for Colorado Springs and near 56° for Pueblo.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Variably cloudy with a slight chance for a shower. High near 50° for Colorado Springs and 54° for the Steel City.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for a rain/shower. High near 53° for Colorado Springs and 57° for the Steel City.

THURSDAY: Variably cloudy skies with a cooler high of 48° for Colorado Springs and 51° for Pueblo.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 47° for Colorado Springs and 50° for Pueblo.

