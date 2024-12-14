Windy weekend ahead

TODAY: We'll have warmer temperatures across the board with low 50s in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, and 30s and 40s in higher elevation areas. However, windy conditions continue with gusts up to 30 MPH across the foothills and mountains. We'll stay breezy along I-25 with gusts around 15-20 MPH. You can expect snow showers across the central mountains this afternoon and evening. Overnight lows will be cooler, dipping into the 20s across the plains.

TOMORROW: Temperatures stay warm in the low 50s but winds ramp up with damaging gusts up to 60 MPH possible across the Sangres and Continental Divide, and 30-40 MPH gusts along I-25, as another low impact system approaching. We could see a few more snowflakes across our northern mountains throughout the day.

EXTENDED: It's an overall mild and mostly dry week ahead. Slightly cooler air returns Monday dropping temperatures a few degrees to the high 40s in Colorado Springs. We rebound to the low 50s along I-25 Tuesday afternoon before a quick moving trough pushes across the area at night, bringing snow showers to the mountains and the possibility for a few flakes along I-25. Cooler air follows on the back end of that trough with high 40s in Colorado Springs Wednesday, before a ridge of high pressure bumps temps up to the high 50s Thursday.