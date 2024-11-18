COLD TUESDAY AHEAD

REST OF TODAY: Calm and far weather skies prevail through the duration of the afternoon with sunny skies and breezy conditions.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny in the morning followed by gusty winds around 12pm-1pm as a strong cold front blows in yielding a sharp drop in temps through the afternoon. High in the 30's

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with temps remaining chilly with highs in the 30's and breezy northwest winds 15-25 mph gusts.

EXTENDED: Calm and fair weather skies stay in place through the end of the week with temps gradually warming back in the 40's and 50's by Thursday and Friday.