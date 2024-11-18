Skip to Content
COLD TUESDAY AHEAD

today at 2:47 PM
REST OF TODAY: Calm and far weather skies prevail through the duration of the afternoon with sunny skies and breezy conditions.

🔺TUESDAY: Partly sunny in the morning followed by gusty winds around 12pm-1pm as a strong cold front blows in yielding a sharp drop in temps through the afternoon. High in the 30's

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with temps remaining chilly with highs in the 30's and breezy northwest winds 15-25 mph gusts.

EXTENDED: Calm and fair weather skies stay in place through the end of the week with temps gradually warming back in the 40's and 50's by Thursday and Friday.

Merry Matthews

Merry is KRDO’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about Merry here.

