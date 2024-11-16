Windy start Saturday

TODAY: Windy weather persists, especially across the mountains, for the morning hours before calming down later in the day. We could see a few flurries along the Continental Divide. Temperatures will top off in the low to mid 50s along the I-25 corridor.

TOMORROW: Temperatures drop a few degrees but still right around average, and clouds increase with the chance for a few isolated showers, as a weaker cold front sags southward over the region.

EXTENDED: A weaker low pressure system cut off from the jet stream is expected to pass to the southeast Monday, bringing some wrap around moisture to portions of Colorado - rain for the plains and snow across the Raton Mesa. A stronger system pushes through the area Tuesday bringing more widespread precipitation including rain/snow along the I-25 corridor. You can also expect windier conditions and cooler temperatures following a cold front. We'll stay cool Wednesday. Above average temperatures and dry conditions return Thursday and Friday.