Pleasant Sunday with lots of melting!

TODAY: Temperatures will warm to the low 50s in most lower lying areas across Southern Colorado. You can expect mostly clear skies and slightly breezy conditions. Get your sleds out today because that snow is melting fast!

TOMORROW: It's another comfortable and sunny day with afternoon highs right around average in the low to mid 50s in Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

EXTENDED: Expect the week rest of the week to look fairly similar with a slight drop in temperatures Wednesday as a weak system moves through possibly bringing a little snow to the Continental Divide. We stay dry along I-25.