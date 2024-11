SATURDAY: We'll have a few lingering snow showers for the Palmer Divide through 10:00 a.m. Skies will be clearing and we'll be drying out throughout the day with highs in the 30s'a and 40's.

SUNDAY: You can expect partly cloudy skies, dry weather and more melting with temperatures in the mid 50s in Colorado Springs!

EXTENDED: The drying trend continues with sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s and 60s for Colorado Springs all week.