Summer-like Sunday ahead of big Halloween cool down

TODAY: Temperatures warm around five degrees from Saturday, bringing afternoon highs up to the high 70s in Colorado Springs and possibly low 80s in Pueblo and across the plains. It's another day with mostly sunny conditions and breezy winds.

TOMORROW: Temperatures stay warm, but southwesterly winds ramp up. Fire weather is possible - we'll let you know if any warnings are prompted! Snow will likely start falling across the mountains Monday evening as our next upper level trough pushes in.

EXTENDED: Afternoon highs fall drastically to the 40s and 50s starting Tuesday. A few showers are possible for lower terrain areas Tuesday and Wednesday. Pick out a warm Halloween costume with this cool down lingering into the weekend!