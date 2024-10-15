Big cool down & wet weather coming soon!

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies continue as temperatures cool to the 30s all across southern CO tonight! Bundle up out the door tomorrow morning.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 73° for Colorado Springs and 78° for Pueblo.

EXTENDED: We'll see dry conditions and highs in the 70s again Thursday. Temps will be similar Friday, although a few showers make their way into the forecast in the afternoon and evening. Saturday brings a major cool down to the 40s and 50s in Colorado Springs, Pueblo and across the plains. Those are afternoon highs we're talking about! We'll also see more widespread showers and storms develop in the p.m. hours.