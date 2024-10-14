Skip to Content
Relatively cooler weather again Tuesday

TONIGHT: You can expect a few showers during the early evening hours across the I-25 corridor. Temperatures will cool to the high 60s in Colorado Springs by 7:00 p.m. and high 50s by 10:00 p.m. Overnight lows will be in the 30s and 40s again.

TOMORROW: Temperatures cool 5-10 degrees from Monday! We'll get to the  low 70s in Colorado Springs and mid to high 70s in Pueblo and across the plains. A few mountain showers can be expected in the p.m. hours, but moisture isn't expected along and east of I-25.

EXTENDED: We're tracking a major cool down and more widespread rain by the end of the work week!

