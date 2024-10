TODAY: A wind shift out of the northwest occurs early Sunday morning leading to cooler high temps in the 60's to 70's with partly cloudy skies. You can expect a few showers and thunderstorms across the mountains this afternoon and evening.

TOMORROW: Cooler temperatures mainly in the 70's along I-25 and across the plains continue. A few showers could pop up across the interstate around rush hour for your commute home from work. Any rain should subside by 10:00 p.m.