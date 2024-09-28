Warm & sunny weekend

TODAY: Temperatures will top off in the mid 80s in Colorado Springs, high 80s in Pueblo and we'll even see some low 90s across the Eastern Plains as an upper ridge builds across the region. We could see a couple isolated thunderstorms across the Sangres this afternoon and evening but any activity will end quickly.

TOMORROW: Sunday will be similar, maybe a degree or two warmer. We'll continue to stay mostly dry.

EXTENDED: We'll warm a few more degrees Monday with possibly record-breaking heat, but a cold front drops temperatures substantially for Tuesday. We could see some gusty winds by Tuesday as well, but models right now aren't showing much moisture in the forecast for the next several days. With that in mind, beware of fire danger cranking up!