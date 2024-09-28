Skip to Content
Weather

Warm & sunny weekend

today's forecast
By
Published 5:26 AM

TODAY: Temperatures will top off in the mid 80s in Colorado Springs, high 80s in Pueblo and we'll even see some low 90s across the Eastern Plains as an upper ridge builds across the region. We could see a couple isolated thunderstorms across the Sangres this afternoon and evening but any activity will end quickly.

TOMORROW: Sunday will be similar, maybe a degree or two warmer. We'll continue to stay mostly dry.

EXTENDED: We'll warm a few more degrees Monday with possibly record-breaking heat, but a cold front drops temperatures substantially for Tuesday. We could see some gusty winds by Tuesday as well, but models right now aren't showing much moisture in the forecast for the next several days. With that in mind, beware of fire danger cranking up!

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Julia Donovan

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content