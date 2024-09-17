Skip to Content
T-Storms w/Windy Conditions Possible

today at 4:56 AM
Published 4:10 AM

TUESDAY: WEATHER ALERT DAY for today. Mostly sunny to Partly cloudy with breezy to windy conditions. A chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some of these thunderstorms may become severe. High of 80° for Colorado Springs and 87° for Pueblo.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with near-normal highs of 80° for Colorado Springs and 86° for Pueblo.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies…another nice day with highs where they should be this time of year at 81° for Colorado Springs and 86° for Pueblo.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Chevy Chevalier

